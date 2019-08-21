(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

The leaders of the world economy convene this week 8,000 kilometers apart, with the same thing on their mind: What more stimulus is needed to support the weakest global growth since the financial crisis?

The Swiss National Bank has a new way of enforcing the world’s lowest interest rate

Spending to grow its economy may be Israel’s solution to budgetary woes, according to Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seeking to rally support for former Finance Minister George Osborne to become the next head of the International Monetary Fund, according to a person familiar with the matter

South Korea’s exports are on course for a ninth straight monthly decline as trade battles and slowing economic growth worldwide raise fears of a global recession

The U.S. economy doesn’t appear headed toward a recession, San Francisco Fed chief Mary Daly says, while Barclays economists now project three additional quarter-point cuts by the Fed in 2019

Europe’s shaky union is set to face a stress test from President Donald Trump at the G-7 summit. Germany’s tentative steps toward a fiscal stimulus program signal the nation could be in for an unusually severe slump

Bloomberg Economics writes that China’s approved infrastructure investment picked up in July, in line with accelerated issuance of special government bonds

Argentina promised to use “all available tools” to stabilize the peso after last week’s rout, while the International Monetary Fund said it will sending a delegation to visit the country soon

