Aug 21, 2019
Biarritz to Jackson Hole, Swiss Rates, Daly's Recession: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- The leaders of the world economy convene this week 8,000 kilometers apart, with the same thing on their mind: What more stimulus is needed to support the weakest global growth since the financial crisis?
- The Swiss National Bank has a new way of enforcing the world’s lowest interest rate
- Spending to grow its economy may be Israel’s solution to budgetary woes, according to Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon
- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seeking to rally support for former Finance Minister George Osborne to become the next head of the International Monetary Fund, according to a person familiar with the matter
- South Korea’s exports are on course for a ninth straight monthly decline as trade battles and slowing economic growth worldwide raise fears of a global recession
- The U.S. economy doesn’t appear headed toward a recession, San Francisco Fed chief Mary Daly says, while Barclays economists now project three additional quarter-point cuts by the Fed in 2019
- Europe’s shaky union is set to face a stress test from President Donald Trump at the G-7 summit. Germany’s tentative steps toward a fiscal stimulus program signal the nation could be in for an unusually severe slump
- Bloomberg Economics writes that China’s approved infrastructure investment picked up in July, in line with accelerated issuance of special government bonds
- Argentina promised to use “all available tools” to stabilize the peso after last week’s rout, while the International Monetary Fund said it will sending a delegation to visit the country soon
