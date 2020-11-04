(Bloomberg) -- State Senator Stephanie Bice won the House race for Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District, the Associated Press projected, defeating freshman Democratic Representative Kendra Horn.

Bice ran as a stalwart conservative on issues including gun rights, and she has supported President Donald Trump and his handling of the pandemic. Horn tried to distance herself from Joe Biden’s comments in the final presidential debate when he said he would transition away from fossil fuels.

