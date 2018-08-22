Bid Corp Close to Sale of U.K. Logistics Unit to Focus on Food

(Bloomberg) -- Bid Corp Ltd. has finalized negotiations for the disposal of its U.K. logistics business that will sharpen the South African company’s focus on international food services.

The U.K. unit has been hit hard by the loss of a major contract, poor weather and weak demand from the country’s quick-service restaurant industry, Bid Corp Chief Executive Officer Bernard Berson said by phone. The Johannesburg-based company will report the buyer’s identity in the next two weeks.

“It’s not a great business,” the CEO said Wednesday after Bid Corp published full-year financial results.. “It’s not going to get a great price.”

The disposal stands in contrast to Bid Corp’s commitment to acquisitions, which has led to 966 million rand ($67 million) being spent on deals in the last year. The company may buy as many as 20 more small businesses in the next 12 months, Berson said, but has no immediate plans to expand its geographical footprint after entering Spain and Germany last year.

Bid Corp reported a 9 percent rise in adjusted earnings per share to 12.83 rand in the year through June, beating analyst estimates. The company raised the final dividend by 12 percent to 2.80 rand.

In South Africa, Bid Corp’s Crown Food Group was materially impacted by a listeriosis outbreak earlier this year that killed more than 200 people, Berson said. In Asia, the company’s operations suffered from rising prices of dairy products and volatile currencies, according to a statement.

Bid Corp shares fell 0.7 percent to 294.47 rand as of 10:57 a.m. in Johannesburg, valuing the company at 99 billion rand.

To contact the reporter on this story: Roxanne Henderson in Johannesburg at rhenderson56@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Stefania Bianchi at sbianchi10@bloomberg.net, John Bowker, Vernon Wessels

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.