(Bloomberg) -- A London judge dealt another blow to an attempt to privately prosecute Prime Minister Boris Johnson, refusing to allow an appeal to the U.K.’s highest court.

Judge Anne Rafferty rejected campaigner Marcus Ball’s bid to take his legal fight to the Supreme Court. The unprecedented private prosecution would have seen the prime minister appear in court to answer questions that he made false claims about British spending on the European Union.

Ball said he is considering appealing directly to the Supreme Court and "European courts."

