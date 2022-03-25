(Bloomberg) -- Bidders are preparing debt financings totaling up to 800 million euros ($880 million) to back a potential acquisition of women’s health business Theramex, people close to the matter said, as the sale process progresses and attracts a number of potential buyers.

CVC Capital Partners acquired the business from Teva Pharmaceuticals in 2017 and is now exploring a sale, hiring Rothschild & Co. and HSBC to manage the process, which could fetch more than $1 billion. The business has attracted the attention of private equity firms such as Carlyle, ICG, KKR and PAI Partners and second-round bids were due this week, the people said, asking not to be identified because the talks are private.

Lenders have been asked to put together debt financings to back a potential sale and, the people said, most sponsors will be considering debt from banks and the private credit market.

CVC, Carlyle, ICG, KKR and PAI declined to comment. Representatives of Rothschild and HSBC didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

It has become increasingly common for sponsors to run dual-track financing processes, considering both banks and direct lenders, in a bid to get the best terms. Banks and private credit funds are duking it out to fund a potential 2.2 billion-euro sale of fertility clinic chain IVIRMA.

Appetite for deals from cash-rich private credit runs in stark contrast to an increasingly risk-averse bank market. Europe’s high-yield bond market effectively shut on Feb. 10, with the leveraged loan market following suit in the weeks following, as volatility arose amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, leaving banks sitting on $37 billion of existing underwrites. While the leveraged loan market tentatively reopened with a 100 million euro add-on on Thursday for Barentz, it isn’t up to working speed yet.

A possible sale of the business comes at a time of heightened deal activity in the health-care industry. Sycamore Partners, Apollo Global Management, TDR Capital and the Issa Brothers, who bought U.K. grocer Asda Group Ltd. last year, are possible buyers considering second round bids for Boots, the U.K. drugstore chain being sold by Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

