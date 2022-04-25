(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden accepted an invitation from Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to visit Israel and will travel there in the coming months, the White House said in a statement.

The trip would be Biden’s first to the Jewish state as president. The two leaders spoke Sunday to discuss ongoing clashes between Israelis and Palestinians around holy sites in Jerusalem, and Biden noted efforts by officials on both sides “to lower tensions and ensure a peaceful conclusion to the holy season of Ramadan.”

Dozens of people were injured Friday in the area around the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Temple Mount in battles between Israeli police and Palestinian demonstrators, according to Agence France-Presse.

Biden and Bennett also discussed “the threat posed by Iran and its proxies,” and the U.S. president “affirmed his unwavering support for Israel and its defense needs,” including $1 billion to allow Israel to replenish its Iron Dome missile defense system, the White House said in the statement.

Israel has expressed wariness at U.S. talks with Iran and other world powers to revive the Obama-era nuclear agreement from which former President Donald Trump withdrew.

