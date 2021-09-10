(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden lambasted Republican governors for fighting mask mandates and other Covid-19 precautions in schools, accusing them of endangering children.

“I am so disappointed that particularly some Republican governors have been so cavalier with the health of these kids,” Biden said at a Washington, D.C., middle school on Friday. “So cavalier with the health of their communities. We’re playing for real here. This isn’t a game.”

Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, visited Brookland Middle School to outline his support for measures school administrators have taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus, including requiring masks on campuses. Republican governors including Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas have tried to prohibit schools in their states from requiring masks, calling it a personal decision for parents.

The president said that both science and public opinion are on his side, noting polls that show strong support for mask mandates in schools.

“One of the lessons that I hope our students can un-learn is that politics doesn’t have to be this way,” Biden said. “It’s not how we are as a nation. And it’s not how we beat every other crisis in our history. The vast majority of the American people know we have to do these things.”

