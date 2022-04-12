(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden for the first time accused Russia of committing genocide in its invasion of Ukraine, further escalating his condemnation of President Vladmir Putin.

Speaking in Iowa on Tuesday at an event laying out steps to lower fuel costs that have surged during the war, Biden described Russia’s actions in the conflict as a “genocide.” He later stood by his comments, but said lawyers would ultimately make the official determination.

“Yes, I called it genocide because it has become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of being able to be Ukrainian,” the president told reporters before departing Iowa. “The evidence is mounting.”

Biden had previously said he did not believe Russia committed genocide, even after Ukrainian officials -- including President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made that allegation, instead saying Russian forces had committed war crimes and labeling Putin a “war criminal.”

Biden first made the genocide reference in an address a short time earlier.

In the speech, delivered after the Labor Department released the latest consumer price report, Biden said “Your family budget, your ability to fill up your tank, none of us should hinge on whether a dictator declares war and commits genocide half a world away.”

The American president said he had seen “more evidence” of “the horrible things that the Russians have done in Ukraine and we’re gonna only learn more and more about the devastation.”

“We’ll let the lawyers decide internationally whether or not it qualifies but it sure seems that way to me,” Biden added.

In a speech in Warsaw last month, Biden touched off a furor when he said Putin “cannot remain in power,” which was contrary to established American policy. The president and his aides later said his remark did not reflect a call for regime change.

