(Bloomberg) -- Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s latest ad targets Florida grandparents. People who have switched parties since 2018 have cemented recent demographic trends. And President Donald Trump is promoting absentee voting in Florida while attacking vote-by-mail.

There are 90 days until the election.

Other Developments:

Biden’s Campaign Plans $280 Million Ad Blitz in the Fall

Stimulus Talks Accelerate With Lawmakers Under Pressure to Act

Marshall Defeats Trump Ally Kobach in Kansas GOP Senate Primary

Climate Hawks Urge Biden to Shun Obama-Era Energy Moderates

Biden’s Latest Ad Targets Florida Grandparents

A new ad from the Biden campaign aims for a big demographic in Florida: grandparents.

The minute-long ad features a woman, identified only as Donna, who lives in The Villages, a heavily Republican area near Orlando.

“My husband and I have been gifted with two beautiful grandchildren,” the woman says. “And it’s been six months, and it’s way too long.”

She adds, “while I don’t blame Donald Trump for the virus, I blame him for his lack of action. And because of that, we’re sitting here Zooming or FaceTiming with our grandchildren instead of hugging and kissing them.”

The ad is slated to run in the Orlando and Tampa markets.

Party-Switchers Help Cement Republican, Democratic Trends

Since 2018, 9% of both Republicans and Democrats have switched parties, giving neither party a net advantage, according to a new survey.

But the poll from the Pew Research Center shows that those switches weren’t evenly distributed. Instead, they helped cement some new alignments on demographic lines.

More White voters without a college degree moved to the GOP, while more White college graduates became Democrats.

Among non-White voters, 10% of Democrats became Republicans over the last two years, but twice that percentage of Republicans became Democrats.

The survey was based on interviews with the same set of 11,077 registered voters five times over the last two years.

Trump Ad Encourages Floridians to Vote by Mail, While Still Attacking Vote by Mail

A new Facebook ad from the Trump campaign encourages Florida voters to cast absentee ballots while making false claims about vote-by-mail in other states.

In the minute-long ad, Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara argues that Florida’s system, in which voters must request an mail-in ballot, is more secure than states in which voters are automatically sent a ballot.

The Florida system “is very different and much more secure a process than when the Democrats mail everyone in a state a ballot, often resulting in ballots being mailed to abandoned addresses and, hmm, individuals not registered to vote,” she says.

The eight mostly Western states that will have all-mail elections in November do not send ballots to “everyone in a state,” but only to active registered voters, and only Vermont does not match the signature on the ballot envelope to one on file.

In Colorado, the switch to all-mail elections had bipartisan support, while Utah’s switch was led by Republicans. And research has found low rates of fraud in mail-in elections.

Coming Up:

Trump will meet with Arizona Governor Doug Ducey at 3 p.m.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.