(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is considering a humanitarian parole program for Venezuelans fleeing their country, with the aim of curbing the number seeking to cross into the US illegally at the southern border.

No final decisions have been made, according to a person familiar with the matter who requested anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. Such a program would be similar to an initiative offered to Ukrainians that allows them to apply to enter the US and stay temporarily, the person said.

In the spring, thousands of Ukrainians arrived at the US-Mexico border after Russia invaded and the program was established to allow them to enter in an orderly manner -- as well as to limit illegal crossings. Ukrainians seeking humanitarian admission must have a supporter in the US who can provide them with financial support.

Large numbers of Venezuelans, along with Cubans and Nicaraguans, have fled political instability, violence and poverty in their countries in the last year as crossings by Mexicans and Central Americans have fallen. US authorities encountered more than 55,000 people from those three countries in August, a 175% increase from that month a year prior, according to US Customs and Border Protection.

Republicans, however, have been less welcoming to those migrants than toward Ukrainians who have fled the war. Venezuelan migrants were among those flown from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, in a gesture designed to criticize President Joe Biden’s immigration policies.

The White House has been sensitive to criticism that it has not managed the border in an orderly way, as GOP candidates use record-high border crossings as a cudgel against Democrats in the midterm election campaign.

Venezuelans already in the US would not be eligible for the humanitarian parole program, according to the person familiar with the discussions. They would have to apply in their home country or in the region, then fly to the US if they are approved instead of crossing at the southern border.

Administration officials are also considering enhanced efforts to turn away Venezuelans who do arrive at the border under the pandemic-era restrictions known as Title 42, or through normal deportation proceedings, the person said. US officials are working with the Mexican government to take in Venezuelans who are turned back, since Washington does not have formal diplomatic relations with Caracas.

The New York Times reported earlier on the humanitarian parole plan.

