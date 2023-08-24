(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is defending a key immigration parole program that has allowed over 160,000 migrants into the US from the Caribbean and Latin America in a Texas federal court this week.

Rolled out in January, the program allows as many as 30,000 eligible migrants per month from Nicaragua, Venezuela, Haiti and Cuba to receive work authorization in the US for two years. It has been criticized by Republican-led states, which filed the lawsuit questioning its legality in the Southern District of Texas.

The tussle over the program comes as political tension over border policy reaches a boiling point. After the end of Title 42, a coronavirus-era emergency authority that restricted the right to seek asylum, in May, the Biden administration launched the parole program while also putting stricter illegal border crossing rules in place as part of an attempt to appease both critics and immigration advocates.

Backed by a 1952 law passed in response to the Cold War, the program aims to provide temporary access to migrants for urgent humanitarian reasons on a case-by-case basis. To be eligible, candidates must have an approved sponsor in the US, pass background checks and apply online.

The lawsuit, led by Texas and 20 other GOP-led states, argues that the program exceeds the law’s limitations. “It is not case-by-case, is not for urgent humanitarian reasons, and advances no significant public benefit,” the January complaint said.

The trial began before District Judge Drew Tipton on Thursday.

Political Pushback

The first Republican presidential primary debate this week kept immigration policy in the spotlight. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he’d US troops into Mexico to combat drug cartels on “day one” if elected president.

Republicans hawkish on border policy have increasingly resorted to extreme measures in recent years. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has shipped thousands of migrants from the southern border to Democratic-led cities across the country over the past year, including New York, Chicago and Washington — a tactic he says is aimed at relieving overwhelmed border cities.

A group of Texas conservatives led by Representative Chip Roy has threatened to eliminate funding to the Department of Homeland Security if there isn’t serious immigration overhaul.

The political clashes are complicated by a labor shortage in many US cities that see the migrants as a way to fill their workforce.

The parole program allows those arriving in the US to seek employment, though some say its popularity has stretched work-permit approval time.

The Biden administration has issued a supplemental funding request which includes bolstering the migration and border budget by about $2.65 billion. That proposal will need to pass the Republican-led House, where Speaker Kevin McCarthy has pledged close scrutiny.

The case is State of Texas v. U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Southern District of Texas.

