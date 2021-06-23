(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will move immediately to replace the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, Mark Calabria, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, the White House said.

The Supreme Court opened the door for Calabria’s removal with a decision Wednesday saying that the president could fire him. A White House official said after the ruling that Biden would act immediately to replace Calabria with an appointee reflecting his administration’s values.

The official asked not to be identified discussing Biden’s intentions.

