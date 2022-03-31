(Bloomberg) -- Americans will soon be able to designate their gender with an “X” on passports and by the fall, transgender people will no longer have to provide a doctor’s note to update their gender identity with the Social Security Administration, the Biden administration announced Thursday. The changes were among a slate of actions taken on Transgender Day of Visibility meant to affirm the identities of transgender and nonbinary people in the U.S. and tackle the challenges they face.The State Department will allow the “X” gender marker for those who do not identify as male or female on passports as of April 11 and the Department of Homeland Security is working with airlines to facilitate its use for travel and security. The Transportation Security Administration’s policies and procedures are also being updated to limit the use of gender-based pat down searches and other measures deemed particularly invasive for transgender people. The White House also said federal agencies including the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Education are unveiling new resources and procedures for transgender people and particularly children, as well as parents and healthcare providers.

The administration is also earmarking $10 million to research how to best add questions regarding gender identity and sexual orientation to the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.

“Everyone deserves the right to have identity documents that reflect who they are, and to go through airport security without harassment and public humiliation,” the LGBTQ-advocacy group GLAAD said in a statement. “At a time when so many state legislatures are attacking our community, it’s heartening to have federal leadership take so much action to support LGBTQ Americans, especially trans youth.”

The administration’s moves come in the wake of several states putting forward legislation that targets transgender and nonbinary people, as well as other members of the LGBTQ+ community.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.