(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration announced Friday it plans to lift Trump-era border controls that allowed authorities to quickly expel migrants and asylum seekers during the pandemic.

The public-health authority, known as Title 42, will end on May 23, giving officials some time to prepare for an expected influx of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border that poses significant political and humanitarian challenges for the White House ahead of the midterm elections.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday that the transition period would enable the Department of Homeland Security to implement “appropriate COVID-19 mitigation protocols, such as scaling up a program to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to migrants and prepare for resumption of regular migration under Title 8.”

Democratic lawmakers and immigrant-rights advocates long have pressured President Joe Biden to abandon Title 42, saying the policy used Covid-19 as a pretext to abandon legal obligations allowing entry to people seeking asylum. They have generally expressed frustration at the pace at which Biden has rolled back former President Donald Trump’s hard-line immigration policies.

Administration officials, governors and lawmakers have warned of a potential surge of migrants and asylum seekers at the southwest border if the measure is lifted at a time when apprehensions are already high. That could fuel criticism from Republicans that Biden’s policies are causing a rush at the border.

The Department of Homeland Security said this week that authorities were encountering migrants roughly 7,100 times daily, up from 6,800 in February, putting the U.S. on pace to potentially exceed previous peaks.

“We have every expectation that when the CDC ultimately decides it’s appropriate to lift Title 42, there will be an influx of people to the border,” White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said Wednesday. “We are doing a lot of work to plan for that contingency.”

To prepare for a surge in encounters, DHS said this week it’s deploying more agents to the border, building more holding facilities, expanding processing capacity and acquiring more means of transportation for migrants.

Some Democrats also have expressed apprehension about lifting Title 42. Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia this week urged the CDC to leave the policy in place, citing rising global cases of Covid-19 and high border arrest numbers. Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona said Wednesday that DHS did not have an adequate plan for an anticipated increase in crossings when the policy ends.

The Trump administration imposed the border limits in March of 2020 as the coronavirus rapidly spread. Officials said at the time that it was designed to keep the virus out of the U.S,. but immigrant-rights advocates called it an excuse to accomplish Trump’s goal of effectively closing the border to migrants he once derided as rapists and criminals.

It was one of the most sweeping actions Trump took to crack down on migration. Title 42 resulted in migrants quickly being expelled from the U.S. roughly 1.7 million times in the past two years without the chance to apply for asylum as is their right under U.S. and international law.

While Trump’s defenders hailed the measure as effective, critics say it has led to an increase in border crossings. Migrants returned to Mexico under Title 42 are sent back without a deportation order, which may encourage them to try to enter the U.S. again. The rate at which people tried to cross the border multiple times jumped from 7% in March 2020 to 27% by the end of 2021, according to the American Immigration Council.

