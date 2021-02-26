(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration announced a partnership Friday with national business groups to urge the private sector to reduce the spread of Covid-19 and encourage vaccinations.

The White House will partner with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce; leaders of the Black, Latino and Asian business community; the Business Roundtable and the National Association of Manufacturers on the efforts, White House adviser Andy Slavitt announced in a briefing.

The campaign will urge businesses across the U.S. to require masks and social distancing, to reduce barriers to vaccinations and to offer paid time off and bonuses for employees who get vaccinated, Slavitt said. They administration also will encourage businesses to advocate for the benefits of masks and vaccines.

Actions by major companies include Walgreens, PayPal, Lyft and Uber offering free or discounted rides to vaccination sites. Firms such as Ford and Gap are donating masks.

The partnership will include the debut in coming weeks of a public education campaign to promote vaccination, a spokeswoman for the Business Roundtable said.

The administration hopes to reach hundreds of thousands of businesses -- representing more than 100 million people -- to promote these efforts.

“Through these partner organizations, step-by-step resources to help businesses operate safely will be available,” Slavitt said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.