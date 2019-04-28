Biden Ahead of Sanders in ABC-Post Survey of Pro-Democrat Voters

(Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden leads Senator Bernie Sanders by 17 percent to 11 percent among Democratic and Democratic-leaning independent voters, an ABC News/Washington Post poll showed.

Biden has 3 percent support among the voters under 30 years old, compared with Sanders’s 13 percent, according to the poll, which was conducted by phone from April 22 to 25 among 1,001 American adults, with a 3.5-point margin of error.

