5h ago
Biden Aide Ducklo Resigns After Report He Threatened Reporter
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- White House spokesman TJ Ducklo has resigned after a recent report that he threatened a reporter who was investigating his relationship with another journalist.
“We accepted the resignation of TJ Ducklo after a discussion with him this evening,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.
On Friday the White House suspended Ducklo for a week without pay.
Vanity Fair reported Friday that Ducklo used misogynistic language as he threatened Tara Palmeri, a Politico reporter, who was reporting a story about Ducklo’s relationship with an Axios reporter.
