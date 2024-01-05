(Bloomberg) -- A top aide to President Joe Biden said there are growing signs Americans are feeling the strong economic conditions that have been showing up in the data for months, reconciling a disconnect between indicators and surveys of sentiment.

“It’s clearly working and there’s even some promising evidence that folks are beginning to feel it,” Jared Bernstein, who chairs Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers, told reporters Friday, touting a strong jobs report that he said shows the US economic recovery is resilient and poised to avoid a recession.

Data published Friday showed the US added 216,000 jobs in December, beating estimates of 175,000. Wage growth also remained strong, at 4.1% annually, topping an estimate of 3.9%. Unemployment held at 3.7%, instead of economists’ expectation of a tick upward to 3.8%.

The report wasn’t entirely good news — revisions slashed 71,000 job gains from previous data and labor force participation ticked down. But the topline job gains, resilient unemployment figure and wage gains are all welcome news to the Biden administration, as the US economy defied recession estimates.

“There’s a pattern here of underestimating the strength of the US economy,” Alan Ruskin, chief international strategist at Deutsche Bank, told Bloomberg Television.

Selling voters on Biden’s economic agenda will be crucial to his reelection hopes this year, as he seeks to convince voters to reward him with a second term. Despite a string of positive economic data in recent months, polls show voters largely disapprove of Biden’s handling of the economy, sentiments fueled in part by worries over high inflation that have hit consumers in their pocketbooks.

Bernstein cited rising consumer confidence in December even as he acknowledged the administration still has more work to do on high costs before the inflation fight is over.

“I’d say we’re on the path out of the woods but our work is not done,” he said Friday. “Both wage growth and price growth have decelerated some,” Bernstein added, noting that “wages have been beating prices for a while now and that is extremely important.”

The poor economic marks along with concerns about his age are dragging Biden down as the 2024 race picks up. Former President Donald Trump, the GOP frontrunner, is leading Biden by 5 percentage points in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup across seven swing states, according to a December Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll.

