(Bloomberg) -- Ending the constitutional right to an abortion may hurt women’s labor force participation, college attainment and other economic gains achieved since the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, the chair of the Council of Economic Advisers said Wednesday.

Cecilia Rouse, who chairs the agency that advises President Joe Biden, said evidence shows that access to abortion, contraception and other means of controlling fertility have allowed more women to work, enhanced their ability to attend college, reduced out-of-wedlock births and, overall, increased their human capital.

Her comments, made during an online forum about Black women entrepreneurship, followed statements from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen last month that limiting abortion access could hurt the economy.

“The estimates suggest that there will be significant economic impacts, much less the fact that children born into poverty don’t thrive as well,” Rouse said. “They have lower education attainment. It will impact them in their own labor market outcomes. And so there’s going to be a generational impact as well.”

In other comments made during the forum, hosted by Axios, Rouse said the economic recovery from the pandemic has been more “equitable” for African Americans than prior recessions, with the unemployment rate and labor force participation rates for Black workers rebounding more quickly than in earlier downturns and more quickly relative to the rebound for White people.

Nevertheless, the Biden administration is focused on helping Black people and all Americans by reducing inflation, in part by helping to bring down the federal deficit, as well as increasing the federal government’s outreach to minority-owned small businesses, Rouse said.

