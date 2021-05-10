(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will highlight federal assistance that should help Americans return to work, three days after a surprisingly weak April jobs report stoked criticism that excess government benefits are persuading some people to stay at home.

At a White House event Monday afternoon, the president will spotlight items in his $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief bill that offer help to hard-hit child care providers, among other elements, according to a White House official. Many economists have pointed to parents having to care for children as one reason for the slowdown in hiring in April.

Biden will also flag money being deployed to state and local governments and assistance to employers to rehire and retain workers, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity before the speech.

The April payrolls gain came in at 266,000, less than half the weakest estimate in a Bloomberg survey. Republicans swiftly blamed Biden’s extension of $300 a week supplemental unemployment insurance to early September for effectively paying some Americans to stay at home.

Biden on Monday will underscore that the rules for accepting unemployment insurance benefits, the official said. Those require claimants to be able, available and actively seeking work. Under no circumstances can someone decline a suitable job and continue to get the benefits, according to the White House.

Summers’s Criticism

The president on Friday said that enhanced jobless benefits didn’t have a “measurable” effect on the April numbers, and pointed that there was an increase in job seekers last month. Anecdotal evidence has shown the extra payments have had an impact, however. And it’s not just Republicans who have argued that the assistance is holding back the jobs recovery.

“Respectfully, I think it is close to self-evident that the fact that people are being paid more to stay at home than they would be to work -- in millions of cases -- is reducing the available supply of labor,” former Obama administration economic director Lawrence Summers said in a Bloomberg TV interview Friday. Summers is a paid contributor to Bloomberg.

