(Bloomberg) -- Senator Chris Coons, a key ally of President Joe Biden, said he’s talking with Republican counterparts about potentially splitting off a bipartisan package of measures from the $2.25 trillion infrastructure-led program the White House has pitched.

The talks are the latest sign of bipartisan activity after initial indications that Democrats might pursue the entire “American Jobs Plan” on their own. The White House has hosted meetings of lawmakers from both sides of the aisle this week as outreach continues on the plan, which includes corporate tax hikes and social spending measures opposed by Republicans.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has targeted passage of Biden’s plan in her chamber by July 4. Biden is expected to unveil another, social program-focused initiative in coming weeks. The president will deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress on April 28, right before his 100th day in office, in which he’s likely to again tout his push for a ramp up in long-term federal spending.

Democrat Speaking with GOP on Splitting off Bipartisan Bill

“That could end up being an $800 billion to $1 trillion bipartisan bill,” the Delaware Democrat said. Coons said that would include such items as roads, bridges, airports, water projects and rural broadband that have support from both sides of the aisle. “If there is a pathway towards a robust infrastructure package with Republicans, I will support and urge that the Biden administration embrace splitting this into two bills.”

He suggested Democrats should then pass a larger, follow-on package with Biden’s many other priorities that aren’t backed by the GOP, via a reconciliation package, which would only need a simple majority of votes in the Senate.

Coons said he spoke Wednesday with West Virginia Republican Shelley Moore Capito, who floated a $600 billion to $800 billion bipartisan package shorn of many of Biden’s spending and tax proposals that Republicans either oppose or don’t think should be included in an infrastructure bill.

Many other Republicans have said they are open to a pared-down infrastructure program, but without undoing some of the the 2017 tax cuts, as Biden wants.

Senators including Capito, Mitt Romney and Bill Cassidy have discussed proposing either a bipartisan package or a Republican alternative, but have acknowledged they are still in the early stages of discussions.

Even if senators do agree on a spending package, deciding on how to pay for it -- with more debt, new taxes or something else -- would remain a major hurdle. -- Steven T. Dennis

