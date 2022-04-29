(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador plan to discuss efforts to stem the flow of migrants to the southern U.S. border and punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Biden and Lopez Obrador’s virtual meeting Thursday will focus on the root causes of a surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, senior administration officials told reporters ahead of the call.

That issue is a particularly thorny one for Biden ahead of his administration’s plans to let Title 42, the Trump-era public-health order that allowed migrants to be quickly expelled without hearing asylum claims, expire May 23.

U.S. officials also hope Mexico will join in imposing penalties on Russia, a senior administration official said.

The Mexican leader’s neutrality in the Ukraine war has dented what Biden has called a near unanimous wave of support from the West for Kyiv.

Efforts to streamline supply chains and cooperate on energy issues also would be topics of discussion, the administration officials said. The session is being held in preparation for the Summit of the Americas, which will take place in June in Los Angeles.

The meeting comes five months after the leaders last spoke, during which time tensions between the U.S. and Mexico have simmered on issues from migration, energy and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The numbers of migrants apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border has continued to rise and even more are expected to come if the administration follows through with its plan to lift Title 42.

The administration announced a plan to lift the order on May 23, but a federal judge this week issued a temporary restraining order blocking its expiration for 14 days, and signaled his intent to stop the administration from ending the policy later this month.

Border agents had more than 221,000 encounters with migrants at the southwest border in March, the highest monthly total in roughly two decades.

Republicans, and some Democrats, have criticized Biden’s immigration policies, creating another headache for his party ahead of the November midterm elections.

Lopez Obrador’s government has also been at odds with the Biden administration over its plan to boost state control of Mexico’s electric power sector. U.S. officials have expressed concern about the new measure, which they say could stunt the growth of clean energy and crowd out foreign investment.

