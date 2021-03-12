(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden discussed recent hacks of U.S. computer networks and a global shortage of semiconductors with the leaders of Japan, Australia and India on Friday, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

The government is still working to determine the scope of the attacks on Microsoft Corp. and SolarWinds Corp. software, Sullivan said. The hacks are “still ongoing in the sense that we are still gathering information,” Sullivan said, calling the scale of the attacks “significant.”

“Malign actors” remain in some Microsoft Exchange systems, the software the company sells for corporate email systems, Sullivan said.

Separately, he said, a working group between the U.S. and its Indo-Pacific allies will examine the global shortage of chips and rare earth elements used in many high-tech products.

Suspected Chinese hackers exploited flaws in Microsoft Exchange to break into tens of thousands of networks. Government officials from the Department of Homeland Security and National Security Council have urged users to apply a patch Microsoft released this month.

At the same time, the U.S. is in the process of remediating a sprawling cyber espionage campaign by suspected Russian hackers, who compromised popular software created by Texas-based Solarwinds and broke into at least 100 U.S. companies and nine government agencies. The cyber attack was disclosed in December, and the list of victims is expected to grow as the White House’s months-long investigation into the attack continues.

Sullivan declined to say which countries the Biden administration believes are responsible for the two attacks.

