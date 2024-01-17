(Bloomberg) -- Congressional leaders said they were cautiously optimistic about reaching a deal on stricter border security that would unlock funding for Ukraine, following a White House meeting with President Joe Biden.

While lawmakers struck a positive tone, there were few signs of concrete progress Wednesday toward breaking a months-long stalemate that has delayed funding for Kyiv, as well as Israel.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said the session with Biden and congressional leaders was “productive” but reiterated Republican demands for a crackdown at the US-Mexico border in exchange for supporting the president’s $110 billion emergency spending request.

“We must insist that the border be the top priority,” Johnson told reporters after the meeting.

Johnson said later on Fox News he had been consulting “pretty frequently” with Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump, who opposes an emerging border compromise in the Senate. He said Republicans would continue to push for limits on asylum claims and the president’s power to shield certain migrants from deportation.

“We’re cautiously optimistic,” the speaker said.

Republicans did not draw red lines on a House bill that includes many of those measures, though, according to a person familiar with the discussion.

But Trump, in a post on his Truth Social platform Wednesday night, said any border deal was unacceptable “unless we get EVERYTHING needed to shut down the INVASION of Millions & Millions of people, many from parts unknown, into our once great, but soon to be great again, Country!”

Representative Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said “of course, we’re making the pitch for all of” the House bill. “I also live in a realistic world. I don’t think the Senate’s going to adopt every provision,” he added.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called meeting “very positive” because everyone at the table agreed on the need to address the border and Ukraine. The chances the Senate reaches a bipartisan agreement are “a little bit greater than half now,” he said.

“If we don’t come to Ukraine’s aid,” Schumer said, “the consequences for America around the globe would be nothing short of devastating.”

Still, a Senate-passed border bill will face an uphill battle in the House, where hard-line Republicans are insisting on even more sweeping changes.

Political Stakes

The standoff carries high stakes for the US’s standing in the world, as well as political implications for Biden and Johnson.

For Biden, a border deal could help neutralize one of his biggest political weaknesses ahead of the 2024 election. Voters want tighter restrictions on undocumented migrants and rank Biden’s handling of the issue poorly, polls show.

Johnson, at the same time, is pushing border policies favored by conservatives as he tries to quell a GOP rebellion amid continued threats to his speakership. Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene told reporters Wednesday she would move for a vote to oust Johnson if he approves more Ukraine funding.

Biden has repeatedly said he’d compromise on border policy, but has not specified any concessions. The White House has suggested it could consider changes to asylum policies being discussed by the bipartisan group of senators.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who attended the meeting, said Schumer should schedule a vote for next week on a border-Ukraine bill to force a speedy compromise. McConnell has long advocated for more aid to Ukraine, putting him at odds with ultra-conservatives in the House.

“It’s time to try to act,” he said.

Some Republicans demand restrictions on the president’s use of humanitarian parole, which has allowed many people fleeing poverty and violence in South America as well as war zones in Ukraine and Afghanistan to legally enter the US. They also demand a border wall and other policies Democrats oppose.

Immigration has emerged as a top concern for voters as the election intensifies. Some four in 10 Iowa Republican voters before Monday’s caucuses ranked immigration as the most important issue facing the US, according to AP VoteCast, more than those who chose the economy.

At the same time, the White House has warned that failure to send Ukraine fresh aid amounts to a victory for Russia, which invaded the country in February 2022.

The talks also came as Congress races to pass a temporary spending bill that would avert a partial government shutdown. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called on lawmakers to clear the measure, which will require Democratic votes to pass the House over objections from Johnson’s conservative flank. Talks are also ongoing on a potential tax deal.

The Senate has scheduled a series of votes on Thursday to approve the spending measure.

