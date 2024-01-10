(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden spoke with Speaker Mike Johnson as Congress struggles to reach a funding agreement to avert a partial government shutdown.

Hard-line Republicans have insisted that money for government departments and agencies, as well as additional aid to Ukraine, be contingent on the administration implementing stricter controls at the US-Mexico border.

The dispute has imperiled a top-line budget agreement unveiled over the weekend by Johnson and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Johnson during the Wednesday phone call encouraged Biden “to use his executive authority to secure the southern border,” spokesman Raj Shah said in a statement. A White House official confirmed the leaders spoke but did not detail their discussion.

Congress has a Jan. 19 deadline to pass a spending agreement before part of the federal government shuts down. More agencies would see their funding lapse if a bill is not signed into law by Feb. 2.

