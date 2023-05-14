(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other congressional leaders are planning to meet Tuesday to discuss budget negotiations to avoid a default, a person familiar with the matter said.

The next meeting of the principals is being planned for Tuesday but hasn’t been finalized and could still change, the person said. The White House declined comment.

The leaders were due to meet Friday but postponed it as staff level talks continued throughout the weekend.

