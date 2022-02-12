(Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin began a phone conversation Saturday, their first direct exchange since late December, as the U.S. and its allies warn time may be running out for a peaceful resolution to the crisis over Ukraine.

The call comes a day after U.S. officials warned of the risk that Russia could take military action against Ukraine or attempt to ignite a conflict inside the country as soon as next week. Putin has said repeatedly he has no plans to invade. Russian officials accuse the West of undermining the country’s security by drawing Ukraine closer to NATO and say troop movements on Russian territory are an internal matter.

“What we can say is that there is a credible prospect that a Russian military action would take place even before the end” of the Winter Olympics in Beijing on Feb. 20, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Friday. “Our view is that we do not believe he has made any kind of final decision, or we don’t know that he has made any final decision,” he added, referring to Putin.

NATO has moved to reinforce defenses in eastern European member states. The U.S. and U.K. say Russia has massed about 130,000 troops close to Ukraine, raising fears of a potential three-pronged assault including from Crimea and via Belarus in the north.

Key Reading:

Explainer: Why Russia-Ukraine Tensions Are So Hard to Defuse

Russia Starts Military Drills in Belarus as NATO Watches

A Journey Across Ukraine Shows Invasion Would Come at High Price

U.S. Sees China Watching Ukraine Crisis as Proxy for Taiwan

Putin spoke separately with the leaders of France and Belarus on Saturday prior to his call with Biden. Russia and Belarus on Feb. 10 started their largest joint military drills in Belarus for years, including near the Ukrainian border, while six Russian landing craft have been moved to the Black Sea for naval exercises that begin Sunday.

The land exercises are due to end Feb. 20. Both countries have said the drills are purely defensive and that forces will return to base once they are finished. Ukraine has also begun military exercises in parallel.

Potential actions by Russia could include causing a provocation in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, where Ukrainian forces have been fighting for years against separatists backed by Moscow, or attacking the country’s capital, Kyiv, Western officials familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified speaking about such a sensitive topic. They stressed that Putin’s final intentions were not known.

“The hysteria of the White House is more revealing than ever,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Friday in a Telegram post. “The Anglo-Saxons need a war. At any price. Provocations, misinformation and threats are a favorite method of solving one’s own problems.”

U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday that Russia has the capability to attack Ukraine “at any time,” though he said he’d received assurances from Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov that it won’t do so. “When they say to me they are not going to invade Ukraine we will take that seriously,” Wallace told reporters after talks in Moscow. “But as I have also said, we will look at the actions that accompany it.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is due to visit Putin in Moscow on Tuesday for talks, a day after he goes to Kyiv. Biden warned after a Feb. 7 meeting with Scholz in Washington that “we will bring an end” to the controversial Nord Stream 2 natural gas-pipeline project from Russia to Germany if Putin ordered an invasion.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.