(Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden and the European Union’s Ursula von der Leyen are set to meet on Oct. 20 likely in Washington, where they aim to announce measures on steel that would turn the page on a Trump-era trade dispute, according to people familiar with the issue.

Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, will co-chair the summit with Biden, said the people who asked not to be identified on confidential preparations.

The EU and US have made progress on negotiating how the so-called Global Arrangement on Sustainable Steel and Aluminum could tackle excess steel production from countries such as China, Bloomberg previously reported. Discussions on how to levy excess carbon remain difficult and would likely require a political agreement between the two leaders.

A senior EU official said the bloc is hopeful of reaching an arrangement in time for the summit.

The overall aim of the meeting will be to reinforce the strategic EU-US partnership, the official said.

In addition to the various trade issues, the leaders will also discuss common global challenges such as climate change and Russia’s war in Ukraine, the official said.

Sanctions coordination and the enforcement of the restrictions the EU and the US have imposed on Russia will also be on the agenda, the official said. Russia’s trade flows through China are of particular interest, the official added.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

