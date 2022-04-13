(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. will expand the size and scope of weapons it’s providing to Ukraine in a new $800 million package of military assistance, President Joe Biden announced Wednesday.

The package includes helicopters, artillery systems and rounds, and armored personnel carriers, the president said in a statement describing his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

“The Ukrainian military has used the weapons we are providing to devastating effect. As Russia prepares to intensify its attack in the Donbas region, the United States will continue to provide Ukraine with the capabilities to defend itself,” Biden said.

