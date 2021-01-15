(Bloomberg) -- Incoming President Joe Biden announced he’s selected David S. Cohen to return as deputy CIA director, a post Cohen held from 2015 to 2017 during the closing days of the Obama administration.

Cohen, who currently leading WilmerHale’s business and financial integrity division, also previously served as under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence in the Department of Treasury. In his previous stint at the CIA, Cohen’s duties included working on new technologies and with companies to advance the agency’s mission.

Among the other picks Biden announced were environmental law and policy expert Janet McCabe to be deputy EPA administrator and Shalanda Young, the staff director and clerk for the House Appropriations Committee, to be deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget.

Biden also named Deanne Criswell to be FEMA administrator. She is currently the commissioner of the New York City Emergency Management Division, leading the city’s emergency response to the coronavirus pandemic.

