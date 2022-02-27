(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s approval rating fell to a record low in a new Washington Post-ABC News poll, with 37% saying they approve of the job he is doing and 55% saying they disapprove ahead of his first State of the Union address on Tuesday.

When asked which party they would prefer control Congress, 50% said they would rather have Republicans in charge compared with 40% favoring Democrats. With regard to how they would vote in House elections if races were held today, 49% of registered voters say they would prefer the Republican candidate while 42% said they would vote for the Democratic candidate.

On Russia, a big and bipartisan majority approve of the sanctions imposed but 47% also said that they disapprove of how Biden has managed the crisis to date. The survey was mostly completed before the full invasion of Ukraine began and Western countries responded with sanctions, the Washington Post said.

Respondents also did not favor Biden’s handling of the economy, with 37% saying the approve and 58% disapproving, slightly worse than the Post-ABC’s November poll. His handling of the pandemic was also viewed negatively, with 44% approval compared to 50% disapproval.

