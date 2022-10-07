(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s warning that Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threats could lead to “Armageddon” was not based on any new intelligence assessments about the Russian leader’s intent to use the weapons, Biden’s top spokeswoman said.

The US has not seen any indications that Putin has decided to deploy nuclear weapons in his war with Ukraine, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Friday. Instead, Biden was speaking about his concerns about Putin’s threats and underscoring that he takes the Russian leader’s comments seriously.

“The kind of irresponsible rhetoric we have seen is no way for the leader of a nuclear-armed state to speak, and that’s what the president was making very clear,” Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One.

Asked if a new intelligence assessment sparked Biden’s use of apocalyptic language, Jean-Pierre said “no.”

“We have not seen any reason to adjust our own strategic nuclear posture nor do we have indication that Russia is preparing to imminently use nuclear weapons,” she added.

Biden said during a fundraiser Thursday night in New York that the US is trying to find an “off-ramp” for Putin in the conflict, in which Russian forces have recently suffered significant losses.

“He is not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological and chemical weapons, because his military is, you might say, significantly under-performing,” Biden added. “I don’t think there’s any such thing as the ability to easily use tactical nuclear weapons and not end up with Armageddon.”

The president’s aides have been forced to clarify several of his past statements about world events, including his declaration in March that Putin “cannot remain in power” and his repeated promises that the US would come to Taiwan’s defense if the self-governing island is attacked by China.

