(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Joe Biden called on all Americans to wear masks in public for 100 days to combat the spread of the coronavirus, saying it was “stupid” that face coverings had become a political issue.

“This is a patriotic act,” Biden said in a speech in Wilmington, Delaware, on Friday outlining his plan to accelerate vaccinations against the virus. “We’re asking you, we’re in a war with this virus.”

He criticized Republican lawmakers who have refused to wear masks, including while they were sheltering from rioters at the Capitol last week in close quarters with colleagues. Several House members have tested positive for coronavirus infection since the incident.

“What the hell is the matter with them? It’s time to grow up,” he said.

President Donald Trump refused to be seen in public wearing a mask except on a handful of occasions, an example that helped turn a simple public-health measure known to greatly reduce transmission of the virus into a political issue.

“For God’s sake, wear a mask -- if not for yourself, for your loved ones, for your country,” Biden said. He, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and other officials in his incoming administration are frequently seen in masks.

