(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration asked a federal judge in Washington to put on hold the litigation over a ban on the Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok that was pursued by former president Donald Trump.

The government “plans to conduct an evaluation of the underlying record justifying those prohibitions,” the administration said in a court filing on Wednesday. “A review of the prohibitions at issue here may narrow the issues presented or eliminate the need for this court’s review entirely.”

