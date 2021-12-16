(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court to let a new federal vaccine mandate for health-care workers take effect in 24 states where lower court orders have blocked the rule.

In a pair of filings late Thursday, U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar asked the court to put a hold on the lower court rulings while litigation goes forward in cases filed by Republican-led states.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services mandate is one prong of a broader Biden administration push to get workers vaccinated. The rule, which originally required workers to get their first dose by Dec. 6, applies at health-care facilities that participate in the Medicare and Medicaid health-care programs.

