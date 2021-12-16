1h ago
Biden Asks Supreme Court to Allow Health-Care Vaccine Mandate
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court to let a new federal vaccine mandate for health-care workers take effect in 24 states where lower court orders have blocked the rule.
In a pair of filings late Thursday, U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar asked the court to put a hold on the lower court rulings while litigation goes forward in cases filed by Republican-led states.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services mandate is one prong of a broader Biden administration push to get workers vaccinated. The rule, which originally required workers to get their first dose by Dec. 6, applies at health-care facilities that participate in the Medicare and Medicaid health-care programs.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
1:01
Proposed bank tax 'won't drive more foreign capital': CIBC's CEO
-
4:57
Pattie Lovett-Reid: Don't abandon your financial dreams
-
5:48
Donation of shares gaining in popularity after a year of strong market gains
-
4:03
Crypto wealth is minting the next generation of super spenders
-
4:03
Kevin Durant signs deal to promote crypto platform Coinbase
-
4:19
'Spider-Man' is expected to end two-year stretch of COVID-era duds