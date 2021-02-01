(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court to cancel two scheduled arguments over Mexican-border policies put in place under former President Donald Trump.

One case centers on Trump’s use of a national-emergency declaration to spend $2.5 billion to build sections of his border wall using money appropriated for other purposes. The other concerns a policy that has forced tens of thousands of asylum-seekers to stay in Mexico while their asylum applications are being processed.

In court filings Monday, acting Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said the new administration was taking steps to change both policies.

