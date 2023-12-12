(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden warned that failing to approve additional funding for Ukraine would embolden Russian President Vladimir Putin, and threaten to derail Ukraine’s path toward becoming a country that was “proud, free and firmly rooted in the West.”

Biden spoke alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy who visited Washington in a last-ditch attempt to win Congressional support for fresh aid before lawmakers leave for the year.

“History will judge harshly those who turn their back on freedoms — because today Ukraine’s freedom is on the line, but if we don’t stop putting people in danger, it’s the freedom of everyone almost everywhere,” Biden said on Tuesday at a joint White House press conference. “Putin will keep going and would-be aggressors everywhere will be emboldened to try to take what they can by force.”

US officials delivered stark warnings ahead of Zelenskiy’s visit, saying time is running out to keep the flow of aid to Ukraine ahead of crucial winter months. But Republicans left meetings with Zelenskiy earlier Tuesday unswayed by his appeals to approve Biden’s requested $61 billion in assistance.

A counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces in recent months has largely failed to break through against Russian forces and the hold-up in US aid as well as divisions in Europe have sparked broader worries allied support may be flagging as the war approaches its two-year mark, emboldening Moscow.

Putin is expected to target energy infrastructure this winter to squeeze Ukraine. Biden administration officials ahead of Zelenskiy’s visit said US intelligence indicates Moscow believes a winter deadlock will ultimately play to its advantage by draining Western support.

“No one but Putin wants a prolonged war,” Zelenskiy said at the press conference. “We dream of a Christmas in peacetime.”

Biden said he had signed a $200 million military drawdown earlier Tuesday but that Congress must still act on his supplemental request.

“We’re rapidly coming to an end of our ability to help Ukraine respond to the Urgent Operational demands that it has. Putin is banking on the United States failing to deliver for Ukraine. We must, we must, we must prove him wrong,” Biden said.

Biden’s Ukraine funding request is part of a larger $106 billion package that also seeks money to support Israel in its war against Hamas, and funds for Indo-Pacific security and domestic border initiatives, including combating fentanyl trafficking.

Congressional Republicans though downplayed the severity of the situation, saying that immigration must take precedence over Ukraine’s war needs. House Speaker Mike Johnson said Democrats must first accept a “transformative change” in immigration policy.

“The house is not on fire,” Roger Wicker, the top Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said about Ukraine’s request for more weaponry. Wicker said congressional approval will likely slip to early January as talks on the border proceed.

Biden assailed Republicans for blocking aid in search of concessions on immigration, saying he was committed to negotiating with them on border solutions but not at Ukraine’s expense.

“Holding Ukraine funding hostage in the attempt to force through an extreme Republican partisan agenda on the border is not how it works. We need real solutions,” Biden said.

Administration officials were meeting with Senate negotiators Tuesday afternoon for talks.

Biden said other nations were watching the political standoff, citing the host of a Kremlin-run show who he said praised Republicans for holding up aid.

“We need to fully appreciate, fully appreciate how this is being viewed around the world and being used by Russia,” Biden said. “If you’re being celebrated by Russian propagandists, it might be time to rethink what you’re doing. History will judge harshly those who turn their back on freedom’s cause.”

Zelenskiy’s Washington visit came at a precarious time with Ukraine also facing divisions within the European Union. Zelenskiy took time to highlight Ukraine’s success in hitting goals provided by the European Commission toward eventual accession into the bloc, as well as economic growth and anti-corruption efforts. He also touted gains on the battlefield, saying Ukraine had freed 50% of the territories occupied by Russia.

Newly committed aid to Ukraine dropped to the lowest level since Putin ordered the invasion, according to data tracked by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy released last week. Ukraine is increasingly dependent on just a few donors, including the US, Germany, Nordic countries and eastern Europe.

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva announced Monday that the organization’s executive board had approved the disbursal of $900 million in aid to Ukraine. The board also urged countries to follow through on pledges toward a $122 billion international package announced earlier this year.

Before arriving in Washington, Zelenskiy also traveled to Argentina where he spoke with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on the sidelines of Argentinian President Javier Milei’s inauguration.

Zelenskiy is urging Orban to drop his objections to the start of European Union accession talks with Ukraine. Orban is also blocking a €50 billion ($53.8 billion) EU aid package for Ukraine that’s expected to be discussed during a Dec. 14-15 summit in Brussels.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.