(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden criticized the agenda House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy promised if voters return control of the chamber to his party next year, warning that a GOP Congress would try to ban abortion nationwide and weaken social programs.

“We didn’t hear a mention of the right to choose. We didn’t hear a mention of Medicare. We didn’t hear a mention of Social Security,” Biden said Friday at a Democratic National Committee event in Washington, referring to McCarthy’s rollout of an agenda he called the “Commitment to America.”

“But look at what they’ve actually done,” Biden added. “The MAGA Republicans just cheered and embraced the first Supreme Court decision in our entire history that just didn’t fail to preserve a constitutional freedom -- it actually took away a fundamental right that had been granted by the same court to so many Americans.”

Biden’s comments at the National Education Association headquarters were the latest from the president to seize on the high court decision ending nationwide abortion rights, and part of a broad Democratic effort to paint Republicans as extreme ahead of the November midterm elections.

Read More: McCarthy Lays Out GOP Priorities, and His Campaign to Be Speaker

Democrats are seeking to make issues such as abortion and Trump’s attempt to overturn his 2020 defeat central to the election to improve their chances of holding onto razor-thin majorities in Congress. Biden has hammered Donald Trump and GOP lawmakers as “MAGA Republicans,” a reference to the former president’s “Make America Great Again” slogan, claiming they are pushing policies out of step with the American public, including on abortion.

“I don’t believe the MAGA Republicans have a clue about the power of American women. Let me tell you something -- they’re about to find out,” Biden said.

At an event in suburban Pittsburgh on Friday, McCarthy laid out a policy agenda intended as a rallying point for Republican candidates.

The document takes aim at Biden’s social spending laws as well as Democrats’ positions on hot-button issues like immigration, crime and schools. It also says Republicans “will protect the lives of unborn children and their mothers.”

While it does not outline specific policies, the White House and Democrats have said the agenda plus other Republican legislative proposals show the party wants to drastically curb abortion access and other women’s health services on the national level.

Biden said that 166 House Republicans had already signed onto legislation to ban abortion nationwide, and vowed to veto such a bill if it reached his desk.

“But if you give me two more Democratic senators in the United States Senate, I promise you we’re going to codify Roe,” he added.

