(Bloomberg) -- Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Monday that climate change is an existential crisis for the country that should be tackled with innovation and technology as forest fires raged across the Western states, sending smoke into major cities.

Biden said President Donald Trump was ignoring climate change and risking the economy in the meantime.

“We can invest in our infrastructure to make it stronger, more resilient, improving the health of Americans and creating millions of good-paying jobs while at the same time tackling the root causes of climate change,” he said in a speech outside the Delaware Museum of Natural History. “Or we could do it Donald Trump’s way: Ignore the facts, deny reality which amounts to a full surrender and a failure to lead.”

”If you give a climate arsonist four more years in the White House, why would anyone be surprised if we have more America ablaze?” Biden said.

Across the West Coast, wildfires have burned more than 5 million acres and killed at least 24 people. The fires have forced thousands of people to evacuate their homes, many of which have been destroyed, and filled the air with smoke and ash, making it dangerous for people to be outside. The fires are the latest crisis besetting a country rocked by a pandemic, an economic recession and nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism.

Scientists say warmer conditions have worsened the fires this year, pointing to a clear link between climate change and the massive fires.

Trump is visiting McClellan Park, California, on Monday to be briefed on the wildfires. Senator Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice-presidential nominee, will also travel to California on Monday night and visit with emergency service personnel on Tuesday.

Although Biden has been clear he does not support the Green New Deal, the Democratic nominee did introduce a $2 trillion clean energy plan as part of his economic agenda this summer. The plan, which was cheered by environmentalists, aims to expand the use of clean energy in transportation, electricity and construction. Still, progressives are pushing Biden to go further and adopt the entirety of the Green New Deal.

“When Donald Trump thinks about climate change, he thinks hoax. When I think about it, I think jobs, good paying union jobs,” he said. “I’ll put us back in the business of leading the world on climate change.”

