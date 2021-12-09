(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden underscored U.S. support for Ukraine in its standoff with Russian during a call with the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, on Thursday, the White House press secretary said.

Biden spoke with Zelenskiy and NATO allies in eastern Europe in separate calls Thursday afternoon, following his two-hour virtual meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

Biden was “intending to discuss his deep concerns with Russia’s buildup on Ukraine’s borders and his commitment to respond with strong measures in the event of a Russian military escalation,” with Zelenskiy, Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters in a briefing.

Zelenskiy told Biden that he’d like to speak directly with Putin.

“The Ukrainian side is ready for those talks, has its position and we hope that including -- with the support of our partners -- this conversation will happen,” said Andriy Sybiha, the deputy head of Zelenskiy’s office, who listened in on the call with Biden.

“Ukraine is not that side which is to blame for escalation,” he said on television, in Ukrainian. “We back peaceful resolution of the conflict, we back diplomatic tools, it is needed for diplomats and experts to do their job.”

The two leaders also discussed “ways to provide security, financial and political support to Ukraine in combating” Russian aggression, according to a statement from the Ukrainian government.

In the call with Putin, Biden warned against a possible invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin has massed about 100,000 troops on the countries’ shared border, and U.S. intelligence has concluded that Moscow may be readying an attack as soon as early next year, according to a senior Biden administration official.

Biden told Putin that invading Ukraine would lead to unprecedented economic sanctions against Russia, according to the White House. Putin blamed the North Atlantic Treaty Organization for ratcheting up tensions by expanding ties with Kyiv and boosting its own military presence on borders with Russia, the Kremlin said.

Putin has warned that Ukraine’s accession to NATO or the Western deployment of offensive weaponry in the country are “red lines” and has demanded binding security guarantees from the U.S. and its allies.

While Ukraine’s leadership has made moves to try to make NATO membership possible, by appointing a civilian defense minister, for example, the alliance has long signaled that full membership is unlikely anytime soon.

Corruption and bureaucratic inefficiency have bedeviled Ukraine well before Russia annexed Crimea in 2014. Those issues, along with Russia’s partial occupation of the country, remain concerns for NATO.

While Biden told Putin that Russia could not dictate whether Ukraine is able to join NATO, the U.S. president said Wednesday he was seeking a meeting between Russia and some members of the alliance to determine “whether or not we can work out any accommodation as it relates to bringing down the temperature along the eastern front.”

Plans for the meeting raised the prospect of averting an invasion through diplomacy, but also heightened concern among Eastern European countries about what concessions could be made. The meeting is set to be announced on Friday, and the White House has yet to clarify what topics are up for discussion.

Following his call with Zelenskiy, Biden held a call with the “Bucharest Nine,” a group of eastern flank NATO allies.

The U.S. has downplayed concerns over the planned talks with Russia, saying they have robustly engaged allies in high-level conversations throughout the week on their possible progress and publicly reiterated that Moscow would not have a role in determining the alliance participation of other countries.

That engagement has also included conversations with the government of incoming German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, urging Berlin to halt the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia if Putin invades Ukraine. The U.S. is also encouraging European allies to join sanctions on Russian financial institutions and commodity exports if they proceed with an offensive military campaign.

