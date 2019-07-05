Biden Attacks Trump as He Tries to Pivot From Busing Debate

(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden said he wasn’t prepared for the friendly fire he’s taken from Democrats over busing, and instead tried to refocus his message on differences with President Donald Trump.

In an interview with CNN, the former vice president said his decades-old comments on school desegregation were taken out of context and that his position isn’t that different from his challengers, including California Senator Kamala Harris.

“I wasn’t prepared for someone coming at me the way she came at me,“ Biden said.

Polls have tightened since the two clashed on the issue, with Harris eating into Biden’s lead in recent surveys.

Biden has stepped up his visibility on the campaign trail in Iowa as he’s tried to focus more Trump than his fellow Democrats.

“This guy is a divider-in-chief," he said . "This guy is acting with racist policies. He’s the bully I knew my whole life. He’s the bully I’ve always stood up to.”

Biden specifically drew a contrast with Trump on foreign policy, saying the president is “embracing thugs” from North Korea’s Kim Jong Un to Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Biden said Trump has only given Kim more legitimacy and would insist the North Korean leader “show me something ahead of time” before more talks.

“The idea that this trade battle is benefiting anybody in the United States is absolutely ludicrous,” he said.

“We’re not dealing with China’s problem for us. The problem is that China is stealing our trade secrets, and cybersecurity,” Biden said. “While he’s tweeting, China’s going to own the 5G market.”

