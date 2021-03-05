(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will work with Congress as lawmakers seek to restrict executive branch war powers, his spokeswoman said.

Press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that Biden wants broad authorizations for military force “replaced with a narrow and specific framework that will ensure we can protect Americans from terrorist threats while ending the forever wars.”

A bipartisan group of senators led by Democrat Tim Kaine of Virginia and Todd Young of Indiana have proposed legislation that would repeal previous use-of-military-force authorizations.

The debate over the White House’s ability to take military action without consent from Congress was reignited after Biden last week ordered U.S. airstrikes in Syria that killed militants linked to Iran.

At least 22 Iraqi militants allied with Iran were killed and three ammunition trucks were destroyed in the attack, according to the U.K.-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which gathers information from a network of activists on the ground in Syria.

Biden said the airstrikes were a warning to the Islamic Republic to be cautious as its proxies challenge American allies in the Mideast.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.