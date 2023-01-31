(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will host members of the Congressional Black Caucus at the White House on Thursday to discuss police reform legislation as congressional lawmakers look to revisit the issue following the death of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who was fatally beaten by Memphis, Tennessee, police officers.

Biden spoke to CBC Chairman Steven Horsford on Monday and will meet with him and other caucus members to “discuss police reform legislation and other shared priorities,” White House spokeswoman Olivia Dalton told reporters on Air Force One en route to New York on Tuesday.

The president has urged lawmakers to take up the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, a comprehensive package of police reforms that stalled in the last Congress, saying there are limits to the changes he can enact to policing policies through executive action. Floyd’s 2020 murder by a former Minneapolis police officer sparked the country’s most intense protests around race in decades.

Police reform is a legislative priority for Black voters, whom Biden has credited with helping him win the White House.

Read more: Tyre Nichols’s Death Pushes Senators to Weigh Policing Bill

“When Senate Republicans blocked the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act from reaching his desk last year, President Biden signed an executive order that mandated stricter use of force standards and accountability provisions for federal law enforcement, as well as measures to strengthen accountability at the state and local level,” Dalton said.

“But as the president has said, executive action can’t take the place of federal legislation, and we need Congress to come together and take action to ensure our justice system lives up to its name.”

Horsford and Democratic Representative Joyce Beatty are working in the House on new legislation to overhaul policing, Pete Aguilar, the House Democratic caucus chair, said Tuesday.

“Doing nothing is not an option,” Aguilar said.

Horsford has also invited Nichols’s parents to attend next week’s State of the Union address.

Biden on Friday said he was “outraged and deeply pained” after watching video of the fatal beating of Nichols at the hands of police officers. Five officers were charged last week with second-degree murder in his death. Biden said he had spoken to Nichols’s mother and expressed his condolences.

White House aides Keisha Lance Bottoms, Mitch Landrieu, Tara Murray and Erica Loewe will attend a Wednesday funeral for Nichols in Memphis.

--With assistance from Erik Wasson.

