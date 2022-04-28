(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden blamed the first contraction of the U.S. economy since 2020 on “technical factors,” saying that employment, consumer spending and investment all remain strong.

“The American economy -- powered by working families -- continues to be resilient in the face of historic challenges,” he said in a statement. “While last quarter’s growth estimate was affected by technical factors, the United States confronts the challenges of COVID-19 around the world, Putin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and global inflation from a position of strength.”

Gross domestic product fell at a 1.4% annualized rate in the first quarter after a 6.9% pace of growth at the end of 2021, the Commerce Department’s preliminary estimate showed Thursday. A widening trade deficit caused most of the weakness, though consumer spending was also weaker than forecast.

Republicans have seized on the report, charging that it shows Biden is leading the country into an economic recession.

“Accelerating inflation, a worker crisis and the growing risk of a significant recession are the signature economic failures of the Biden Administration -- and will likely get worse,” Representative Kevin Brady of Texas, the senior Republican on the House Ways and Means Committee, said in a statement.

But Biden said Republicans are seeking to fight inflation and other economic ills by raising taxes on “middle class families,” citing a plan put forth by Senator Rick Scott of Florida, who leads Senate Republicans’ campaign committee for the November midterm elections.

“We need to keep making progress -- cutting costs for working families, making more in America and creating good-paying jobs you can raise a middle-class family on,” Biden said.

(Updates with Brady comment, additional Biden comment beginning in fourth paragraph)

