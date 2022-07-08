Biden Brags There Are More Private-Sector Jobs Now Than Under Trump

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said Friday’s jobs report showed that “our private sector has recovered all of the jobs lost during the pandemic, and added jobs on top of that” but predicted employment gains would slow in the coming months as the country transitions to “stable growth.”

“We have more Americans working in the private sector today than any day during Donald Trump’s Presidency -- more people than any time in our history,” Biden said in a statement, adding that the employment situation left the US “uniquely well positioned to tackle a range of global economic challenges – from global inflation to the economic fallout from Putin’s war” in Ukraine.

Nonfarm payrolls rose 372,000 last month following a revised 384,000 in May, a Labor Department report showed Friday. The unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.6% as the pool of available workers shrank, and wage growth remained firm.

Biden said because of historic job gains, “additional job growth from this strong position will be slower.”

“That is not a bad thing, because our economy should move to stable growth for the years ahead,” he said.

Biden said lawmakers could ensure continued economic growth by passing two of his legislative priorities: an energy and prescription drug bill being crafted by Senate Democrats, and a bipartisan bill that would provide subsidies for semiconductor manufacturers.

