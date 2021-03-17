(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden was briefed overnight about a series of shootings at three Asian massage parlors in the Atlanta area amid a surge in violence against Asian-Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.

“White House officials have been in touch with the Mayor’s office and will remain in touch with the FBI,” Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

At least eight people were killed in the shootings, six of those Asian women, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution citing authorities.

Police arrested Robert Aaron Long, 21, in connection with all three incidents, but a motive wasn’t immediately known.

On a visit to South Korea, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken offered condolences to the friends and families of those killed in the shootings.

“We are horrified by this violence which has no place in America or anywhere,” Blinken said ahead of a meeting with Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong.

