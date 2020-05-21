(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden’s campaign is turning to some former government officials who have been the targets of Republican ire since the Obama years for a little fund-raising help.

On June 2, Andrew Weissmann, Robert Mueller’s top deputy during the Russia investigation, is headlining a “fireside chat” with former New Jersey Attorney General Anne Milgram. Tickets start at $500 and go up to $5,600, the combined maximum federal contribution for Biden’s primary and general election accounts.

Allies of President Donald Trump argued during the Mueller probe that Weissmann, who was first appointed to a federal post by George H.W. Bush, was partisan in his motives for giving $2,300 to Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign.

That same night, Samantha Power and Susan Rice, who both served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations during the Obama administration, will appear at a virtual event moderated by the Biden campaign’s foreign policy director. Tickets start at $1,000 and go up to $25,000 for co-chairs, who also have access to a private discussion with the speakers.

Republicans this week released a 2017 email in which Rice, who was also Obama’s national security adviser, detailed a meeting she’d had with then-FBI Director James Comey. Comey said he was concerned Rice’s incoming successor, Michael Flynn, was a security risk. Flynn later pleaded guilty to lying to investigators about his conversations with foreign officials.

Republicans argue the e-mail is damaging to Rice and the Obama team. Rice’s allies say it shows that she and her colleagues were being careful to document that they were following the rules.

Coming up:

The District of Columbia, Maryland, Montana, New Mexico, South Dakota, Delaware, Pennsylvania and Indiana have primaries on June 2.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.