Mar 26, 2021
Biden Budget Alarm, U.S.-Venezuela WTO Fight, Chip Woes: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help take you through to the weekend.
- President Joe Biden’s administration appears relaxed about running large budget deficits, but for one government agency that’s usually been a cue to start sounding alarms
- Biden said he will unveil his long-term economic rejuvenation plan next week, promising increased support for the middle class and a major ramp-up in investment and infrastructure
- Large U.S. banks that clear the next round of stress tests with sufficient capital will be allowed to resume dividend increases at the end of June, the Federal Reserve said
- The World Trade Organization suspended a meeting of its dispute settlement body after the U.S. rejected Venezuela’s request for a probe into Trump-era sanctions against President Nicolas Maduro’s government
- It’s rate decision day in Colombia -- here’s what to expect
- It took just over a week for Brazil’s traders to look past the central bank’s guidance and ask for even more rate hikes
- The Suez Canal blockage is forcing container carriers and other vessels to weigh costly and time-consuming voyages around Africa that threaten to destabilize the fragile underpinnings of global trade
- Automakers are expanding and extending production cuts at some North American plants as they cope with a worsening global shortage of semiconductors
- South Korea’s chip industry risks becoming the weak link in Biden’s approach to China
- China’s central bank estimated the maximum the economy can expand without fueling inflation, known as the potential growth rate, is under 6% in the next five years
