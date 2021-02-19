(Bloomberg) -- Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden’s pick for budget director, is in danger of having her nomination blocked in the Senate after West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin announced he will vote against her.

Tanden, who has led the liberal think-tank Center for American Progress, likely cannot afford to lose any of the 50 Democrats and independents in the Senate in the face of anticipated strong Republican opposition to her over her past caustic social-media postings.

“I believe her overtly partisan statements will have a toxic and detrimental impact on the important working relationship between members of Congress and the next director of the Office of Management and Budget. For this reason, I cannot support her nomination,” Manchin, the most conservative Democrat in the Senate, said in a statement.

During her nomination hearing before the Senate Budget Committee, Tanden was chastised by Chairman Bernie Sanders for her past tweets and she pledged to refrain from making personal attacks such as those she had directed at Sanders in the past.

If Tanden’s nomination fails, that could further delay the development of Biden’s fiscal 2022 federal budget proposal, which is already behind schedule and which is the first step in the funding process for the next fiscal year beginning Oct. 1. The OMB director is also in charge of promulgating regulations and acts as a liaison between the White House and federal agencies.

