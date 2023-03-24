(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and cabinet officers are planning a three-week blitz across the country to promote his economic agenda, starting with a visit to Wolfspeed Inc., a North Carolina chipmaker.

The tour of more than 20 states will highlight the influence of legislation signed into law during the president’s first two years in office, including the Inflation Reduction Act, the Chips and Science Act and the bipartisan infrastructure law.

Biden will hold a cabinet meeting on Monday where top administration officials will discuss how those measures are being translated into job growth and lower costs for Americans.

On Tuesday, the president will head to Durham, North Carolina, where Wolfspeed, a manufacturer of semiconductors and chip components, has announced a $5 billion investment that will create 1,800 new jobs, according to a White House official.

The White House has turned to implementing and praising legislation passed during Biden’s first two years in office as the prospects for new legislative victories are unlikely with Republicans in control of the House.

Biden has increasingly been traveling outside of Washington, using the opportunity to hold campaign style events and championing his accomplishments ahead of an expected 2024 reelection bid.

The first week of the “Investing in America” tour will see Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo visit fiber optic cable manufacturers in North Carolina that are helping make high-speed internet access available to more Americans.

Biden’s infrastructure chief, Mitch Landrieu, will go to Nashville, Tennessee, to spotlight electric vehicle charging manufacturers, while Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is to visit Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma to tout airport safety technology, from improved runways to technology that can warn air traffic control of potential risks.

This month, Buttigieg said he was troubled by several near collisions of aircraft at airports. Earlier this year, he came under criticism after a Federal Aviation Administration computer failure grounded flights across the US.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will participate in events on modernizing the power grid, clean water investments and efforts to plug orphan wells to prevent pollution.

